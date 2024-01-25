Musheer Khan from India's U19 squad went on to score a splendid century in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland U19. India's U19 team was struggling but then Musheer Khan came into bat and changed the game as he went on to score 118 runs in just 106 balls in which he went on to hit nine fours and four sixes. India's U19 captain Uday Sharan also helped Musheer Khan and both took the total of the Indian U19 team to 301 runs at the loss of seven wickets. Fan Wearing Virat Kohli Jersey Touches Rohit Sharma’s Feet After Invading Pitch During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Musheer Khan Scores Century in India U19 vs Ireland U19

A fantastic TON! Young Musheer Khan impresses everyone at the big stage with a splendid century 👏👏 He departs for 118 off just 106 deliveries. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/x26Ah72jqU#TeamIndia | #INDvIRE | #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XfL7NIwOF4 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)