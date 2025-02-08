Saurashtra will take on Gujarat in the Quarterfinals of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament. The Saurashtra vs Gujarat match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on February 8 and will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 in India is Sports18 Network, and will provide live telecast viewing options of the Saurashtra vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on Sports 18 Khel channels. The official digital rights for India's premier domestic tournament are with Jio Cinema, where fans will be able to get viewing options for live steaming on their app and website for Saurashtra vs Gujarat match. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of India’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on TV.

The road to glory continues! 🚀 The #RanjiTrophy Quarterfinal matchups are locked in, and the battle for a spot in the semifinals is about to heat up. 🔥 Which teams have what it takes to advance? 🤔@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/jH3jlQVAxv — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 3, 2025

