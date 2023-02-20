Scotland will take on Namibia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Monday, February 20. The match is slated start at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this game will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Albie Morkel, Namibia Assistant Coach, Came On As Substitute Fielder During Nepal vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League Game.

Scotland vs Namibia

