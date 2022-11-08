As Pakistan prepare for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal clash with New Zealand, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar talked to some of the cricket team fans. Akhtar was asking them about how Pakistan should go about in the semis against New Zealand. Interestingly, one of the supporters, who was Shah Rukh Khan fan, mimicked the Bollywood only to the interrupted by Akhtar. "Beta Shah Rukh Khan hai, itne lambe dialogue nahi bolte (Boy, he is Shah Rukh Khan! Why are you saying such a long dialogue?)," Akhtar can be heard saying in the video.

Watch Video

Awaam ki awaz. Pakistan cricket team ko mashwaray. Aur @iamsrk se mohabbat. pic.twitter.com/jRI2RGtxiu — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)