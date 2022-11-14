Shaheen Afridi is likely to be unavailable for Pakistan for their home series against New Zealand and Egland due to injury. The paver aggravated his knee issue while taking a catch in the T20 World Cup final as he was unable to complete the game. The speedster could not bowl his final two overs as Pakistan lost.

Bad news regarding Shaheen Shah Afridi. He is likely to miss the home series against England and New Zealand between December 2022 and January 2023 after aggravating a knee injury #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)