Pakistani quick Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a heart-breaking moment in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England, when he was walked off the field due to an injury and couldn't complete his spell during a crucial stage. His misfortune off the field continues as now he had to go through an appendectomy surgery. After completion of the surgery, Shaheen assured fans of his well-being and requested them to pray for his speedy recovery.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Undergoes Appendectomy:

Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers. 🤲 pic.twitter.com/M70HWwl9Cn — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 20, 2022

