Pakistan National cricket team is often criticised for their poor fielding efforts and it could be seen once again during their Tri-Nation Series league stage match against South Africa. Pakistan vs South Africa tri nation series match will decide who will join New Zealand for the final. Despite the high stakes, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was spotted giving a hilariously poor effort and conceded a boundary which could have been saved easily. Fans spotted the video as well and it went viral on social media. Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Breetzke Engage in Heated Argument During PAK vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Hilarious Fielding Effort Goes Viral

The Proteas trying to get their hands on an ICC Trophy through the years pic.twitter.com/0SU2uAV3ZX — Werner (@Werries_) February 12, 2025

