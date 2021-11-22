Fast-bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was handed his maiden T20I cap at the start of third Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I. Dahani, who was part of reserves for T20 World Cup squad, finally gets a game as Pakistan have already won the three-game series. Dahani received his cap from Sarfaraz Ahmed who was also named in the playing XI.

