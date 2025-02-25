Former star Australia national cricket team all-rounder Shane Watson hit a marvellous century during the Australia Masters vs West Indies Masters IMLT20 2025 match. With this knock, Shane Watson became the first player to score a century in the International Masters League T20 2025. Watson completed his century off just 48 balls, at an enormous strike rate of 208.33. He struck a total of 17 boundaries to complete that century, which comprised nine 4's and eight 6's. Watson is the captain of the Australia Masters in the ongoing International Masters League T20 2025. Unfortunately for Australia Masters, West Indies Masters won the match by seven wickets. International Masters League T20 2025: Teams, Squads, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and You Need to Know About Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

Shane Watson Hits First Ever Century of IMLT20 2025:

