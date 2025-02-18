Featuring the biggest legends of cricket, the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played from February 22, 2025. The grand tournament will feature teams representing six of the finest cricketing nations and their biggest stars probably. The league will help the audience see live action of the greatest ever players taking the field, be it India's GOAT batsman Sachin Tendulkar or the dominating batter of his time from West Indies, Brian Lara. This grand league will be played across three venues in India, and a total of 18 T20 matches will be played between the greats, which include 15 league games, two semi-finals, and a final. 'I am Ready, Are You? Sachin Tendulkar Shares Snap Of His Iconic Pose With Bat While Donning India Masters Jersey for International Masters League T20 2025 (See Post).

Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Brain Lara, fans will also be able to witness many other greats of the game like Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Chris Gayle, and Ravi Rampaul to name a few in the IMLT20 2025. From February 22 to 27, all games will be played at the iconic Dr DY Patil Sports Academy of Navi Mumbai, then from February 28 to March 7, all games will be hosted at the Reliance Stadium of Vadodara, then the rest of the games, including the final will be hosted at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Shane Watson To Lead As Australia Masters Unveil Squad for International Masters League 2025.

International Masters League T20 2025 All Squads:

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar.

England Masters: Eoin Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steve Finn, Stuart Meaker.

Australia Masters: Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson (C), Ben Dunk, Peter Nevill, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Masters: Brian Lara (C), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin, Williams Perkins, Fiden Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best.

South Africa Masters: Alviro Petersen, Farhaan Behardien, Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacuqes Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Jacques Kallis (C), JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala.

Sri Lanka Masters: Kumar Sangakkara (C), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ashan Priyanjan, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva.

International Masters League T20 2025 Schedule

Date Time (IST) Teams Venue February 22, 2025 7:30 PM India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai February 24, 2025 7:30 PM West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai February 25, 2025 7:30 PM India Masters vs England Masters Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai February 26, 2025 7:30 PM South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai February 27, 2025 7:30 PM West Indies Masters vs England Masters Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai February 28, 2025 7:30 PM Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 1, 2025 7:30 PM India Masters vs South Africa Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 3, 2025 7:30 PM South Africa Masters vs England Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 5, 2025 7:30 PM India Masters vs Australia Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 6, 2025 7:30 PM West Indies Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 7, 2025 7:30 PM Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 8, 2025 7:30 PM India Masters vs West Indies Masters Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 10, 2025 7:30 PM Sri Lanka Masters vs England Masters Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 11, 2025 7:30 PM West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 12, 2025 7:30 PM England Masters vs Australia Masters Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 13, 2025 7:30 PM 1st Semi-Final Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 14, 2025 7:30 PM 2nd Semi-Final Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 16, 2025 7:30 PM Final Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

International Masters League T20 2025 Venues

The International Masters League T20 2025 will be played across three cities: Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and Raipur. The first game is scheduled to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The grand finale will be hosted at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Read below to get a close insight into the three venues.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: This iconic stadium of Navi Mumbai has a capacity of 60,000.

This iconic stadium of Navi Mumbai has a capacity of 60,000. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium: This stadium in Raipur has a capacity of 65,000 and will be hosting the final.

This stadium in Raipur has a capacity of 65,000 and will be hosting the final. Reliance Stadium: This stadium in Vadodara will be hosting a total of six matches in the tournament. International Masters League T20 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details International Masters League T20 2025 live telecast will be available across two channels: Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits. Fans can also witness International Masters League T20 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

