Shardul Thakur ran through South African batting order and picked his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. The pacer accounted for all first five wickets to fell on day two to register his career-best figures.

Fifty and gone! Shardul Thakur gets Temba Bavuma to complete his maiden Test five-for 👏 Watch #SAvIND live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | https://t.co/WrcdXdQlUm pic.twitter.com/tPMdv6085h — ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)