Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur showcased his class with the new ball against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Shardul dismissed Hyderabad's explosive batters Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan with his fiery spell. The wicket incidents happened during the third over of the match. On the first delivery, Shardul bowled a short-pitch delivery, and Abhishek Sharma pulled straight towards Nicholas Pooran. On the second ball, Ishan Kishan was unlucky as he glanced a leg-side delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Abhishek made six runs, whereas Kishan was dismissed for a golden duck. SRH vs LSG Funny Memes and Instagram Reels Go Viral Ahead of IPL 2025 Match, Cricket Fans Say, 'Kya Aaj Sunrisers Hyderabad Maarenge 300 Runs.'

'Lord Shardul Thakur' For a Reason

SHARDUL STRIKES! 🔥 The dangerous #AbhishekSharma falls into the trap as he gets caught at fine leg off #ShardulThakur’s clever delivery! Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/f9h0ie1eiG#IPLonJioStar 👉 #SRHvLSG | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/hx4H3wO2EN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 27, 2025

Two Wickets in Two Balls for Shardul Thakur

Shocking moment of kavya maran Travis head catch but not out #Travishead #Srhvslsg pic.twitter.com/C5yLwcxY9M — Shailesh Gautam (@Shaileshgautam0) March 27, 2025

