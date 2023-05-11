Shimron Hetmyer is known to take some brilliant catches on field as he is a livewire during fielding and specially takes some memorable catches near the boundary line. This time the RR star jumps and maintains his body balance under impeccable control to complete a top catch of Jason Roy, dismissing the dangerous English batter in the powerplay.

Shimron Hetmyer Takes Sensational Catch Near Boundary Line

