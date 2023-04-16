Shimron Hetmyer won the Man of the Match award in the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. The West Indies star slammed 56 runs off 26 balls as he helped Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in a thrilling contest. He hit two fours and five sixes to help his side get over the line in the last over. Noor Ahmad, Afghanistan Spinner, Shines On IPL Debut; Gujarat Titans Impact Player Dismisses Sanju Samson During GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Shimron Hetmyer Wins Man of the Match Award

