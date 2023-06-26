Shubman Gill has recently been to Paris to enjoy his holiday. He was invited by the Paris Sain Germain football club's authorities to visit the club. That is when he took the tour of their stadium Parc des Princes. Now, he released a video of the tour on Instagram and also thanked the PSG authorities for having him. His friend in the national team, Ishan Kishan posted a hilarious comment on the video as well asking him to take the shirt to West Indies during India's upcoming tour. 'Reunion is Always Fun' Rishabh Pant Shares Pictures With KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Other India Teammates At NCA (See Post).

Shubman Gill in Parc des Princes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Ishan Kishan Posts Hilarious Comment

Ishan Kishan Funny Comment On Shubman Gill's Instagram Post (Photo Credits; shubmangill/Instagram)

