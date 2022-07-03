Former West Indies batting legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul was named head coach of USA's senior and U19 women's teams, as announced on July 3. Taking to Twitter, USA Cricket made the announcement, writing, "USA Cricket are delighted to announce that Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Women’s National Women’s Team and Women’s Under 19 Teams."

See Tweet:

