Shubman Gill pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul during the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on Sunday, October 12. This happened in the fourth over of West Indies' second innings, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, when the left-handed Tagenarine Chanderpaul was cramped for room as he attempted a pull shot and eventually got a top-edge. Shubman Gill, the Test captain, did incredibly well to dive just in time to pull off the grab. Earlier, the West Indies were bowled out for just 248 runs in their first innings in response to India's 518/5 and the hosts subsequently enforced a follow-on. Kuldeep Yadav Claims Fifth Five-Wicket Haul in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Watch Shubman Gill's Catch Video:

Gravity takes a break! ⚠



Captain @ShubmanGill takes a stunner and @mdsirajofficial gets his wicket. 👏



Catch the LIVE action 👉https://t.co/Gdi0klvyUf#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 3 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/lvOaACSSpk— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 12, 2025

