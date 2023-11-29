Shreyanka Patil starred with the ball in hand in the 1st T20I between India A and England A as she defended only 12 runs in the final and led India A to a victory by 3 runs. India batted first in the game and scored 134/7. England needed 13 runs to win in the last over and Shreyanka bowled brilliantly to defend it and end with figures of 2/26. She also won the player of the match award with her performance. Fans to Get Free Entry for India Women's Cricket Team's Matches Against England, Australia in Mumbai.

Shreyanka Patil Defends 12 Runs in Last Over

The match went down to the final ball & it's India 'A' who win the 1st T20 by 3 runs 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Vzuyka46BL…#INDAvENGA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/VgLiKhzpYr — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 29, 2023

Shreyanka Patil Wins Player of the Match Award

Shreyanka Patil receives the Player of the Match award as India 'A' win by three runs in the 1st T20I 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Vzuyka46BL…#INDAvENGA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/2vmi4b66ob — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)