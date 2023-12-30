After her impressive outings with the Indian Women's Cricket Team in T20Is, Shreyanka Patil shines with the ball in her ODI debut as well as she dismissed the in-form Aussie opener Phoebe Litchfield. Litchfield tried to sweep a nicely floated delivery by Patil outside off and gets a nick which is taken brilliantly by Richa Ghosh behind the wickets. A great start for Shreyanka Patil as she looks to make it bigger at the International level. Sneh Rana Walks Off the Field in Pain After Suffering Horrific Collision With Pooja Vastrakar While Fielding During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023.

Shreyanka Patil Scalps Her Maiden ODI Wicket

2ND WODI. WICKET! 33.6: Phoebe Litchfield 63(98) ct Richa Ghosh b Shreyanka Patil, Australia Women 160/4 https://t.co/yDjyu27FoW #INDvAUS @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 30, 2023

