India registered a hard-fought win against Bangladesh at the IND vs BAN 2nd Test in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The visitors started the day with an overnight score of 45-4 and needed 100 runs to get the victory. A fiery spell from the Bangladeshi spinners reduced India to 74-7. Just when India were looking in trouble a 71-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer 29*(46) and Ravichandran Ashwin 42*(62) helped India to get the victory. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets and was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. With this win, India have also wrapped up the Test series by a margin of 2-0. IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Twitterati React After Rishabh Pant’s Cheap Dismissal.

India Registered 3 Wicket Victory

2nd Test, Day 4: #TeamIndia🇮🇳 beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets and clinched the series 2-0 🏆#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/Y4gTlaRwY5 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 25, 2022

