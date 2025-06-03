Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd took the prized wicket of Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 10th over while chasing 191 runs. Romario bowled a short of a length delivery outside off stump. Shreyas tried to play a cut shot and got a thin outside edge. Jitesh Sharma took a simple catch behind the wickets. Shreyas Iyer departed after scoring just one run. Priyansh Arya Shatters Devdutt Padikkal’s Record of Most Runs As Uncapped Indian Batter in Debut Indian Premier League Season, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.

Romario Shepherd Gets Massive Wicket!

Romario strikes GOLD! 🤩❤️ Massive moment! Sarpanch Shreyas departs and #RCB would look to get on top from this stage! 💪🏻 Who takes control from here? 👀 LIVE NOW ➡ https://t.co/XmOkxMNq4t#IPLFinals 👉 #RCBvPBKS on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/gI0P3JdDsz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 3, 2025

