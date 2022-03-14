India's Shreyas Iyer was named ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2022 for his splendid performances in the limited-overs series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. New Zealand's Amelia Kerr clinched the women's award for the month for her performances against India in the ODI series last month.

Unveiling the ICC Players of the Month for February 2022 👀 ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)