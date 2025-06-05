India will take on England in the five-match Test series later in June, 2025. India is going through a transition phase as many of their star cricketers have announced retirement including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. Shubman Gill has been appointed the new captain and ahead of the India vs England series, he attended a press-conference with head coach Gautam Gambhir. In the press conference he said, 'It's really important to create a bond with the players as a captain." Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Jasprit Bumrah's Availability, Karun Nair's Playing Chances In Press-Conference Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025.

Shubman Gill Opens On Goals As Captain

🗣️ "It's really important to create a bond with the players as a captain."#TeamIndia Test captain Shubman Gill talks about his vision and captaincy style ahead of the England tour 🙌 #ENGvIND | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/c8f9oz8TXO — BCCI (@BCCI) June 5, 2025

