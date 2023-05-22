The ‘man of the moment,’ Shubman Gill knows how to annihilate opponent bowlers and set the internet on fire with his hot selfies with equal finesse. A day after demolishing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s dream of making to IPL 2023 playoffs, Gujarat Titans batsman dropped a smouldering hot thirst trap on social media. The 23-year-old is seen taking a stunning mirror selfie with his towel wrapped dangerously low around his waist. On Sunday, Shubman Gill smashed a match-winning unbeaten century to power Gujarat Titans to six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gill slammed unbeaten 104 off just 52 balls, which included five fours and eight sixes, as GT chased down 198 in the last over.

Shubman Gill Posts Thirst Trap!

