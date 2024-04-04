There are very few batters in world cricket who look as elegant as Shubman Gill does when he is in full flow. The Gujarat Titans captain was in fine form during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings where he scored 89* off 48 deliveries. However, one of the most memorable shots of that sublime knock was when he lofted Kagiso Rabada for a straight six down the ground. The right-hander executed the shot with perfection and held the pose for a couple of seconds. Gill's knock helped Gujarat Titans score 199/4 in 20 overs. Jitesh Sharma Trips and Falls While Trying To Prevent Boundary During GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Leaves Shikhar Dhawan in Splits (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Plays Picture-Perfect Lofted Straight Drive:

