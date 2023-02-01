Shubman Gill scored his maiden T20I fifty, achieving this feat during the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on Wednesday, February 1. The right-hander has been in great form in ODIs but was yet to translate the same in T20Is. In this game, he has looked in fine form, scoring from some classy shots on both sides of the wicket and even straight down the ground. He hit seven fours in his knock.

Shubman Gill Scores Maiden T20I Fifty:

