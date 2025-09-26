Maheesh Theekshana pulled off a blinder to dismiss Shubman Gill during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the second over. The Sri Lankan spinner bowled a fullish delivery, and Gill slammed it back to the bowler. Theekshana reacted quickly and took the catch with both hands as the Indian opener departed after scoring four runs. Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Reason Behind Star Pacer’s Absence From Last Super 4 Encounter.

Superb Catch by Maheesh Theekshana

