Indian U19 women's team batter Shweta Sehrawat has reached the half century mark in the IND W U19 vs NZ W U19 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup match at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. After opting to bowl first, India restricted New Zealand for a small total of 107-9. In reply, the Indian team made a great start courtesy of Shweta Sehrawat's attacking innings. At the time of filing this report, India were 94-1 in 12 overs. They still need 14 runs to qualify for the final. Nat Sciver Crowned With ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

Shweta Sehrawat Slams Half Century

