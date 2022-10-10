India stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana reached the landmark of playing in 100 T20Is. She achieved the feat while playing in the match between India Women and Thailand Women in the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup on Monday, October 10. She becomes only the 2nd Indian women's player to play 100 T20Is after Harmanpreet Kaur (135).

