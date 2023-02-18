Smriti Mandhana has been named the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore's team ahead of the Women's Premier League 2023, which starts next month. Mandhana was RCB's first pick at the first-ever WPL auction and she was signed for Rs 3.4 crores, the most expensive buy. Taking to social media, RCB shared a video of Virat Kohli and RCB men's team captain Faf du Plessis making the announcement. The two also wished Mandhana all the best for the tournament. The Women's Premier League starts on March 4. WPL 2023 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Teams After Inaugural Auction.

Smriti Mandhana Named RCB's Captain Ahead of WPL 2023

From one No. 18 to another, from one skipper to another, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis announce RCB’s captain for the Women’s Premier League - Smriti Mandhana. #PlayBold #WPL2023 #CaptainSmriti @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/sqmKnJePPu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)