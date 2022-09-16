Tennis icon Roger Federer, who won 20 grand slam title in his career, has announced that he will retire after Laver Cup 2022. The sports world has poured in wishes for the Swiss legend. Indian women's cricket team's batsman Smriti Mandhana also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Federer and wrote: "You are the testament of grace. Happy retirement, legend."

Check Mandhana's Post:

You are the testament of grace. Happy retirement, legend #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/cSnFgeXmRz — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) September 16, 2022

