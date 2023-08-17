The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a clarification after they left out Imran Khan from their tribute video, which was shared on August 14, 2023. Fans and former cricketers called out the board for trying to omit Khan and his heroics from the video which helped Pakistan win their only World Cup in 1992 and the PCB, in response, issued a clarification stating that 'some important clips were missing' as it was abridged due to its length. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PCB wrote, "The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified." PCB Ignores Former PM Imran Khan From Independence Day Video; Draws Criticism on Social Media.

Watch Video Here

The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rz2OBDyI9i — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2023

