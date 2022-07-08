The former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has turned 50 today, July 8. The cricket world's 'Dada,' currently spending a family time with his wife Dona Ganguly and daughter, Sana Ganguly, has celebrated his 50th birthday with family and close friends in London. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media in which Ganguly can be seen dancing with his fans on famous 'London Thumakda' song in the street of London on Thursday night.

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satadru Dutta (@satadrutravel)

