BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will once again be seen in action on the cricket field as he is set to lead the India Maharajas team against World Giants at the Eden Gardens in the second edition of Legends League Cricket, on September 15. This match would be a celebration of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations. Earlier a match between India and Rest of the World on August 22 was proposed by the central government to BCCI but it could not be made possible. Ganguly will lead a team of former Indian stars that include the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif amongst others. The World Giants team will also have some big names and will be led by recently-retired Eoin Morgan.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Teams:

India vs World match on 75th Year of Indian Independence to kick start the Legends League Cricket season 2 *India Maharajas vs World Giants* Teams 👇 pic.twitter.com/wsYUBQesPL — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 12, 2022

