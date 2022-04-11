South Africa has been announced as the host of the Inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The Tournament will be staged in January, 2023. There will be 16 participating teams and 41 matches.

South Africa has been confirmed as the host of the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, to be staged in January 2023 as a 16-team, 41-match event 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xARjc9Q4Jf — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)