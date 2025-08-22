Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne's poor run in international cricket continues as he was dismissed for just one run by ace speedster Lungi Ngidi during AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday, August 22. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the fourth over. The right-arm pacer bowled a full delivery outside off. Marnus went for the booming drive and nicked it behind to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton. For those unversed, Marnus had a horror game in the first ODI, where he made one run and was dismissed by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. Adam Zampa Joins Shane Warne in Elite List, Becomes Fourth Australian Spinner To Take 50 Wickets on Home Soil During AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025.

Marnus Labuschagne Fails Again in AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025

Far out that is on the money from Lungi Ngidi 😮‍💨 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/JuAzq23rs7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2025

