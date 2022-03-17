South Africa continued their unbeaten streak in a ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match on March 17 with a two-wicket win over New Zealand. Chasing 229, Laura Wolvaardt scored 71 and skipper Sune Luus added 51 as South Africa clinched a win on the last over with Marizanne Kapp scoring 34 runs.

Take a bow, Marizanne Kapp 🔥 In a pressure chase against New Zealand, she guides South Africa to their fourth win in as many games in #CWC22 👏 pic.twitter.com/qZEtAw5XuL — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 17, 2022

