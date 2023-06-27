After a disappointing outing in 2019 edition of ODI World Cup, South Africa will be keen to make a fresh start in this year’s edition as they look to end their jinx of not reaching the final of ICC tournaments for the first time. The Proteas start their World Cup campaign on October 7, 2023, with a match against the second winner from the qualifiers. Following this, the 1998 ICC champions trophy winners will play against Australia, first winner from the qualifiers, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, India, and, Afghanistan on October 7, 13, 17, 21, 24, 27, and on November 1, 5, and 10, respectively.

South Africa Team Full Schedule

