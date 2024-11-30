The South Africa women's national cricket team is slated to take on the England women's national cricket team in the third T20I of the series on Saturday, November 30. The SA-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I is scheduled to be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the SA-W vs ENG-W T20I series and fans can watch the South Africa women vs England women 3rd T20I 2024 on the Sports18 1 HD TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to watch SA-W vs ENG-W live streaming online for free. Nat Sciver-Brunt Unintentionally Tosses Towel While Bowling During ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

SA-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2024

The Final showdown!👊 Match No.3 is here. Get ready for big hits and stunning catches once again!☄️🤲 🎟️ Get your tickets at: https://t.co/jAvuAKmYL9 AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/A47qanXDOw — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) November 30, 2024

