A funny incident happened during the second T20I match between the England women's cricket team and the South Africa women's cricket team. England speedster Nat Sciver-Brunt's towel got tossed up when she was bowling to South Africa's Nadine de Klerk during the 19th over. In the viral video, England's speedster towel that was tucked into her trousers which flew off and was tossed up from her back foot. The towel then connected with her bowling arm while Brunt was completing her action. That hilarious incident's video has gone viral across social media handles.

Hilarious Incident!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)