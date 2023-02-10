The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is finally about to get underway with the opening game between South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women. The South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women match is scheduled to be played in Newlands, Cape Town and the match is set to commence on 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Star Sports Network channels will provide the live telecast of the match on TV for the fans. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar for live streaming of the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup. India Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Here Are Results of Last 5 Encounters.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 On Star Sports

The girls wrote h̵i̵s̵ #HerStory, by bringing home the #ICCWomensU19WorldCup! Excited to see #WomenInBlue emerge triumphant in the #ICCWomensT20IWorldcup! Tune-in to the #ICCWomensT20IWorldCup | Feb 10 | Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MfFeM71bFa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 3, 2023

