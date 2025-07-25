A spectator dressed up as Hulk Hogan while attending the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester, coincidentally on the same day the wrestling icon passed away. The world of wrestling was rocked with the news of Hulk Hogan's death, with reports stating that he passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Tributes poured in from all corners of the wrestling fraternity, with the likes of Triple H, Ric Flair and the Undertaker among others sharing their thoughts on the passing away of the WWE Hall of Famer. In the midst of this, a spectator was seen wearing Hulk Hogan's trademark WWE costume-a yellow vest with 'Hulkamania' written on it and the on Day 2 of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. It is however, not known if the spectator was aware of Hulk Hogan's death. Hulk Hogan Dies: Triple H, Undertaker, John Cena and Other Members of Wrestling Fraternity Pay Tribute to WWE Hall of Famer As He Passes Away at 71.

Spectator Dresses Up as Hulk Hogan During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025

Not the best of days to be dressed as Hulk Hogan at the cricket I must say… #RIPHULKHOGAN pic.twitter.com/hVurEkUpLl — Joshua Rogers (@Rogersjourno) July 24, 2025

Pic of Fan Wearing Hulk Hogan's Trademark WWE Costume at Old Trafford

This poor fella at the Cricket has no idea Hulk Hogan is dead pic.twitter.com/KuohwQEgiD — DeanC_2024 (@DeanC_2024) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)