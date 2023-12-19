David Warner has made a surprising revelation when he shared that Sunrisers Hyderabad has blocked him on 'X' and Instagram. Warner stumbled upon this when he tried to repost Travis Head and Pat Cummins' stories on Instagram after they were signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of Rs 6.80 crore and Rs 20.50 crore respectively. The former SRH captain subsequently took to Instagram to share stories where he made his revelation. Warner had led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only IPL title, in the year 2016. 'Bach Gaye' RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Relieved Fans React After Franchise Bids INR 20.25 Cr For Pat Cummins With Just INR 23.25 Cr Left in Purse at IPL 2024 Auction.

David Warner Reveals SRH Blocked Him on Social Media

Screengrabs of David Warner's Instagram Stories

