It was yet another sensational batting performance by CSK against SRH in IPL. Ruturaj Gaikwad led the way as he scored a brilliant 99. Devon Conway supported him and with his maiden half-century led Chennai to a score of 202/2 in match 46 of IPL 2022.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)