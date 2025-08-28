Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Zimbabwe national cricket team on Thursday. In a major blow to Sri Lanka, veteran all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga missed out on the T20I squad due to a hamstring injury. Hasaranga hurt his hamstring during a T20I series against the Bangladesh national cricket team and was not included in the ODI squad against Zimbabwe, starting from August 29. Meanwhile, Charith Asalanka will lead the Asian side with experienced players like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, and Dasun Shanaka included in the squad. The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be held from September 3 to September 7. Sri Lanka ODI Squad vs Zimbabwe Series Announced: Wanindu Hasaranga Misses Out With Hamstring Injury, Charith Asalanka To Lead 16-Member Side.

Sri Lanka Announces Squad for T20I Series Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Zimbabwe Tour🏏 The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Panel has named the following squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe#SLvZIM #SriLankaCricket pic.twitter.com/34QCCikZP7 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 28, 2025

