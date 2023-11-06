Sri Lanka suffered a three-wicket defeat against Bangladesh and with this they are out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal race. Set 280 runs to win, Bangladesh reached the target in 41.1 overs. This is Bangladesh's second in the CWC 2023. Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) and captain Shakib Al Hasan (82) shared match-winning 169 runs for the second wicket. Earlier, for Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka scored 108 runs. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have eight points each now. Sri Lankan Players Refuse to Shake Hands with Bangladesh Players Following Angelo Mathews' Timed Out Dismissal in ICC World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)