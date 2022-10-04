Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will take on Thailand Women (THAI-W) in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match. The Women's Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, 2022 October 4 at the Sylhet District Stadium and starts at 08:30 am IST. In India, Star Sports 2/HD will provide the live telecast of SL-W vs THAI-W T20I cricket match. The live streaming online of SL-W vs THAI-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 cricket match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

All set to play for their nation's pride ✨. To battle it out for this prestigious trophy 🏆. To #PlayBeyondBoundaries and be crowned the next cricketing champions of Asia 👑. 🇧🇩🇮🇳🇲🇾🇵🇰🇹🇭🇱🇰🇦🇪#WomensAsiaCup #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/4brphYVCSK — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 30, 2022

