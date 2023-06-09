Just when Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were taking the game away from India, stitching together a partnership of 62 runs, Smith (34) ends up playing an ugly slog to Ravindra Jadeja, only ending up skying it to the hands of Shardul Thakur. A big wicket this for India considering the match situation. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 3.

Steve Smith Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

