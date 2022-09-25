Stuart Broad, James Anderson and other England men's team cricketers were unhappy after Deepti Sharma pulled off a 'Mankad Run Out' to help India beat England in the 3rd ODI of the series on September 24, Saturday. Sharma dislodged the bails after Charlotte Dean was out of her crease during her delivery stride. Following the controversial dismissal, Broad, Sam Billings and Anderson showed their displeasure at this.

Here's What Stuart Broad said:

A run out? Terrible way to finish the game — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

Sam Billings and James Anderson Weren't Happy Either:

Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball 🤬 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

