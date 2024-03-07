Veteran Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has been an inspiration for many modern-day cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and even 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar. Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket for the country. It was on March 4, 1987, when Gavaskar achieved the feat against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Gavaskar is currently part of the commentary panel of the IND vs ENG Test series and hence cut the cake in the commentary box and celebrated his achievement. Rohit Sharma Holds Sarfaraz Khan, Hilariously Positions Him at Leg-Slip During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024; Video Goes Viral.

Sunil Gavaskar Celebrates 10000 Run Anniversary in Commentary Box

#OnThisDay in 1987, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar became the first cricketer to complete 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Test runs 👏 👏 Today, in the Comm Box, he celebrated that special moment in style 🎂#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dtFHo4ZuC3 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2024

